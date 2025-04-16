Pittsburgh man dies in Florida crash where vehicle became submerged in lake

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Pittsburgh man died in a crash where his vehicle ended up submerged in a Florida lake.

WPXI’s sister station WFTV reports the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. in Celebration, Osceola County.

Preliminary information from police states that while leaving a parking spot, the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control, swerving off the road, striking a curb and a fence before ultimately plunging into a lake, where the vehicle was submerged.

The driver, identified as a 71-year-old man from Pittsburgh, died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

