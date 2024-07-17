Pittsburgh man dies of sepsis 35 years after shooting; death ruled homicide

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man died of sepsis in April, 35 years after he was shot, according to Public Safety officials.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said John E. Murray III, 59, died on April 19 at his home in the South Side Flats. His cause of death was ruled as sepsis and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said Murray’s death is connected to a shooting that happened in 1989.

The investigation is ongoing.

