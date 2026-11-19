PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal gun laws.

Marvin Dennis, 31, pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release from an earlier conviction.

The court was advised that Dennis knowingly possessed a loaded firearm as a convicted felon on or about Nov. 4, 2025.

Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police arrested Dennis on an unrelated matter and authorities noted he was on supervised release from his previous conviction at the time of the arrest.

Dennis was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Dennis remains detained pending his sentencing.

Dennis is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.

He faces a total sentence of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

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