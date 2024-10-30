Local

Pittsburgh man part of medical trial that could change federal law on organ transplants

Donnie Little Hamilton discusses how, in 2018, he became the first person in Pennsylvania with HIV to receive a kidney from a donor with HIV as a participant in the HOPE Trial. Six years later, he is still doing well and the results of the study are helping to change a federal law and make more organs available to those in need.

PITTSBURGH — A man from Pittsburgh is part of a medical trial that might be the catalyst to change a federal law.

We brought you Donnie Little Hamilton’s story six years ago. He was the first Pennsylvanian with HIV to have a kidney transplant from a donor with HIV.

Now, six years later, the New England Journal of Medicine just published data from 200 patients.

