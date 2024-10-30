Pittsburgh man part of medical trial that could change federal law on organ transplants

PITTSBURGH — A man from Pittsburgh is part of a medical trial that might be the catalyst to change a federal law.

We brought you Donnie Little Hamilton’s story six years ago. He was the first Pennsylvanian with HIV to have a kidney transplant from a donor with HIV.

Now, six years later, the New England Journal of Medicine just published data from 200 patients.

On Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., how Donnie is doing and the steps the Department of Health and Human Services is taking for the trial to become an authorized clinical procedure.

