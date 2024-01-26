Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to series of armed robberies at cell phone stores

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to a series of armed robberies at cell phone stores.

Richard James, 33, pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery and firearms violations on Thursday, the Department of Justice said.

Officials said that in April and May 2021, James committed a series of armed robberies at Pittsburgh-area cell phone stores. He also illegally possessed a firearm in August 2021, which he’s not permitted to have as a convicted felon.

James faces a maximum of life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

James’ sentencing is scheduled for May 29.

