Pittsburgh man sentenced to life in prison for murder of teen outside Strip District bar

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a teen outside a Strip District bar.

Howard Hawkins, 50, of Brighton Heights, was handed his sentence on Thursday.

Hawkins was convicted of first-degree murder in November in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ahmir Tuli.

Prosecutors say Hawkins was escorted out of Preeti’s Pitt after getting in a fight. He allegedly went to his car, got a handgun and began arguing with Tuli, whom he shot.

This was the second time Hawkins stood trial for Ahmir’s murder. His first trial ended in a mistrial after officers brought up his prior criminal record, which wasn’t allowed.

