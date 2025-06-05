Pittsburgh man sentenced for supplying cocaine to street gang

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced for supplying drugs to a street gang.

A judge sentenced Anthony Coker, 48, on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. Coker was previously convicted of violating federal narcotics laws.

The federal court heard that Coker supplied cocaine and crack cocaine to members of the Drizzy Gang between July 2022 and June 2023. The gang members then redistributed the drugs in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, the DOJ says.

Before giving the sentence, Judge William Stickman IV said Coker’s crimes victimized addicts, their families and the Hill District, the DOJ says. Stickman encouraged Coker to turn his life around after the sentence.

