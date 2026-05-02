PITTSBURGH — When runners take on the 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday, medical volunteers will be standing by to help if something goes wrong.

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A UPMC spokesperson says hundreds of medical volunteers will provide care during the sold-out, 26.2-mile race around Pittsburgh, which is expected to have more than 50,000 participants.

Aid stations will line the course, with a medical tent posted at the finish line.

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Emergency and sports medicine clinicians will be ready to treat everything from sprains to cardiac issues.

Dr. Leonard Weiss, a UPMC emergency medical physician and medical director of the Pittsburgh Marathon, says the exceptional care is thanks to longstanding partnerships between health care facilities, the City of Pittsburgh and EMS services.

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Pittsburgh Marathon medical volunteers ready to care for runners

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