Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor gets first big snow response test during Sunday snowstorm

PITTSBURGH — Sunday’s major winter storm was the first big snow response test for Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor and his administration.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca caught up with O’Connor to get an update on the day’s efforts.

O’Connor said three shifts were rotating to make sure there’s around-the-clock coverage for snow removal.

At that time, crews couldn’t put any salt on the roads, which they were working to clear of snow.

Once the snow is cleared, that’s when they can start salting to make the streets safe for drivers.

“I think the worry that we’re talking about, and we’re prepping already for what happens after the snow’s done, and then our temperatures — some projections we see even in the low teens if not negative — so that’s going to create a big problem with freezing conditions," O’Connor told Channel 11.

We also asked if there were any major emergency incidents so far on Sunday, and O’Connor said they had a few breakdowns and people stuck in the snow, but overall, no significant emergencies.

