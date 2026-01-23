City of Pittsburgh outlines plans, prepares for biggest snowfall in years

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is outlining its plans ahead of the region’s biggest snowfall in years.

During a press conference Friday, Mayor Corey O’Connor said the city is planning an aggressive approach to this weekend’s major winter storm.

O’Connor’s staff and the Department of Public Works will run a snow operations office, he said, and the city will provide snow updates on its website.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure equipment and vehicles are ready to go.

Channel 11 has reported on problems and safety concerns with the city’s aging vehicle fleet.

O’Connor said he’s aware of what the equipment looks like, and the city is doing the best with what it can.

Although 40 trucks are down, 75 DPW trucks with plows and salt spreaders will be on the road. Nineteen additional trucks will have either plows or spreaders.

Also, environmental service pickup trucks will be equipped with plows after their runs on Saturday for Sunday’s snow.

The heavy equipment facility will be open 24 hours, and the city garage will be open through Tuesday.

The plow tracker is still down at this time.

O’Connor said salt stores are believed to be sufficient, and more should be arriving within the day. Requests for southern U.S. cities have been depleting supplies for northern cities, he added.

As for staffing, O’Connor said EMS chiefs will have crewson standby, and some police detectives could be working in uniform to help. Chiefs are also planning to stage additional crews, if needed.

The city is asking people not to park on the streets so they can be clear for first responders.

The city is prepared to declare a state of emergency, if necessary, O’Connor said.

The city has been in contact with the Pennsylvania and federal emergency management agencies, O’Connor said. If a state of emergency is needed, those partnerships will allow outside contractors to help with snow removal.

There will be no garbage or recycling pick-up on Monday, as trucks will be dedicated to snow removal.

The city has reinstated its snow angel program after three years, with 110 volunteers currently committed, O’Connor said. Residents are also urged to check on their neighbors.

Residents are asked to give themselves extra time if they need to go out, though they should stay home if possible, O’Connor said. You can call 311 for snow removal, and only call 911 for emergencies.

As weather conditions develop, be sure to watch Channel 11 and check our website to get the latest updates.

You can watch Thursday’s press conference below:

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor outlines city's plans, prepares for biggest snowfall in years During a press conference Friday, Mayor Corey O’Connor said the city is planning an aggressive approach to this weekend’s major winter storm.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group