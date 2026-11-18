PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor is promising financial transparency following an 11 Investigates report revealing that the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority paid $250,000 in 2016 for the Old Larimer School, a property appraised at only $137,500.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: City of Pgh URA paid nearly double appraised value for old Larimer School

The real estate transaction took place well before O’Connor took office. Emmett Miles, who originally purchased the former school building for $10,000 in 2005, sold the property to the redevelopment authority and has since become the first person charged in an ongoing investigation by the Allegheny County district attorney into city finances under the Gainey administration.

Investigators allege that Miles received nearly $300,000 in city, county and state grant money over the past decade. While the funding was allocated specifically for local job training and food insecurity programs, authorities stated that Miles instead spent the money on lottery tickets, bars and restaurants.

O’Connor addressed the questionable spending, emphasizing the city’s responsibility to monitor public funds and ensure accountability.

“We have to make sure that the public knows where every single dollar is being spent, and why it’s being spent there,” O’Connor said. “And also to follow up, if you had received money, that you are actually doing the right thing, and we’ve seen that incorrectly being spent over the last couple of years as well.”

When questioned about the authority paying more than $110,000 above the appraised value, O’Connor noted that his administration is focused on open governance.

“I can’t speak for what happened in the past, but for us moving forward, we need to make sure we are doing the right thing, and being transparent,” O’Connor said. “I think that’s why we’re getting a grip on these things, but also making sure when we put out our budget, it’s going to show you what’s actually happening and where your money is going.”

City Council President Dan Lavelle, who also serves as a URA board member, told 11 Investigates last week that the authority would not pay more than a property’s appraised value. After reviewing the appraisal documents, Lavelle acknowledged the discrepancy, stating, “It appears that way. But I would need to go back and fact check that.”

Miles was scheduled to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing on the theft charges, but the proceeding was postponed until next month.

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