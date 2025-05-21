Pittsburgh Mayoral Candidate Corey O’Connor thanks voters with tradition started by his father

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayoral Candidate Corey O’Connor took to the streets to thank voters for his victory in the Democratic primary.

O’Connor defeated incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey Tuesday night.

In response, he carried out a tradition his campaign said was started by his father and former mayor, Bob O’Connor.

He and his family stood on sidewalks in neighborhoods with a large sign thanking Pittsburgh residents for their support.

He started the day on Forward Avenue and Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill and then moved to Brookline Blvd and Pioneer Avenue in Brookline.

O’Connor will also stop in Central Northside and Greenfield.

