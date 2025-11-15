Pittsburgh medics demonstrate how their crews train for rescue situations

PITTSBURGH — “They practice, and practice, and practice… and that practice paid off,” Pittsburgh EMS Chief Amera Gilchrist told Channel 11.

Channel 11 got an exclusive at the practice EMS Chief Amera Gilchrist is talking about.

Her paramedics continuously perfect their rescue techniques in case of another emergency within the city.

“As of late, the Acrisure, PPG Paints, the incline…it’s just been amazing what they’ve been able to do,” she said.

Just in the last few months, paramedics rescued the worker who fell from the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium, the man who fell from the Upper Bowl at PPG Paints Arena and the nearly 30 passengers who got stuck on the Mon Incline.

Because of those recent high-profile rescues, Channel 11 wanted to know more about this team, which is why we got exclusive access.

The rescues not only mean bringing a victim back to safety, but also ensuring they are receiving the correct medical treatment - sometimes in mid-air.

“It’s not just so much to rescue the patient, it’s actually stabilizing the patient, making sure the patient is comfortable and pain-free,” Chief Gilchrist added

Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Eliza Durham was part of the training. Paramedics hooked her up, and hoisted her in the air and showed how each rescuer must maneuver themselves to check vitals, give blood, and administer any sort of treatment to a patient in need.

That is exactly what they are prepared to do in every scenario thanks to hundreds of hours of training each year.

“It’s an ongoing thing. That’s the only way to keep the skills fresh. If it was once a year. Do you remember what you did last year at the same time? It’s an ongoing process to keep their skills fresh,” Chief Gilchrist said.

