Pittsburgh Milliones on lockdown after reports of someone with gun near school

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Breaking News

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 school in the Hill District is currently on lockdown.

Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said there were reports of an unidentified male who reportedly had a gun near the school.

Reporter Nicole Ford is heading to the school to learn more for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

