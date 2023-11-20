Pittsburgh Milliones on lockdown after reports of someone with gun near school

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 school in the Hill District is currently on lockdown.
Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said there were reports of an unidentified male who reportedly had a gun near the school.
Reporter Nicole Ford is heading to the school to learn more for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
