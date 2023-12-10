Pittsburgh music organization helps host autism-friendly holiday celebration in Monroeville

People with autism could enjoy a holiday celebration in an environment that felt safe to them during an event in Monroeville.

The celebration was hosted by Reclamation and Band Together Pittsburgh and held at the Reclamation Community Center on Tilbrook Road from 2 to 5 p.m.

Organizers say they used music to create a supportive environment.

“This is exactly the type of community-oriented event that we love to host. Band Together is a wonderful organization and program, that touches the lives of folks on the autism spectrum in such a positive way,” said Tim Mitlo of Reclamation.

Band Together Pittsburgh focuses specifically on creating music with people on the autism spectrum.

“We had a great big Christmas party. All the kids were singing Christmas songs, we had food, we had dancing and we just had fun filled with a lot of love,” John Vento, co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh said.

If you missed the party, it is okay, Band Together Pittsburgh is hosting a Yinzer Christmas event at the Benedum Center on Monday.

