Pittsburgh packed full of events this weekend

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — It’s going to be a busy weekend across Pittsburgh, including on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, as both the Pirates and Steelers are playing at home on Saturday.

It’s also Little Italy Days in Bloomfield, Restaurant Week and Pitt Move-in Days in Oakland.

The President and CEO of Visit Pittsburgh, Jerad Bachar says they are experiencing a tourism boost.

“When you think of Little Italy Days, Restaurant Week, pre season Steelers game, all the other things going around there will be tens of thousands of people in and around the Pittsburgh area for all these amazing events.  It’s a good opportunity to come out and explore Pittsburgh,” said Bachar.

Bachar encourages people to head into the city and just plan ahead.

“I do think it’s important to plan ahead, know where you’re going to park, know where you’re going to eat and make sure you know what you’re going to do.

