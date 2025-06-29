Pittsburgh Penguins draft 10 players on day two of 2025 NHL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins rounded out day two of the 2025 NHL Draft with 10 players.

These were the Penguins’ picks Friday at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater:

Peyton Kettles (2nd round, 39th overall)

Charlie Trethewey (3rd round, 73rd overall)

Gabriel D’Aigle (3rd round, 84th overall)

Brady Peddle (3rd round, 91st overall)

Travis Hayes (4th round, 105th overall)

Ryan Miller (5th round, 130th overall)

Quinn Beauchesne (5th round, 148th overall)

Jordan Charron (5th round, 154th overall)

Carter Sanderson (6th round, 169th overall)

Kale Dach (7th round, 201st overall)

The Penguins picked forwards Benjamin Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the draft’s first round Thursday.

The Penguins traded Conor Timmins and Issac Belliveau for the Buffalo Sabres’ Connor Clifton and the 39th overall pick in the draft.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Peyton Kettles! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/X2whFuN1gS — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Kettles, 17, has accumulated 27 points (7G-20A) in 116 Western Hockey League games with the Swift Current Broncos from 2023 to 2025. The 6-foot-6, 194-pound defenseman is a Winnipeg, Manitoba, native and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Charlie Trethewey! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/8KshZJSBnL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Threthewey, 17, spent the last two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Development Team, accumulating 55 points (18G-37A) over 115 games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman is an Ellicott City, Md., native and played two seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Program and is committed to Boston University for the 2025-26 season.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Gabriel D'Aigle! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/5onwYDztYj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

D’Aigle, 18, spent the last season with the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, playing in a career-high 55 games. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound goaltender is a Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, native and has earned a gold medal in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a bronze medal in the 2023 World Under-18 Championship.

The Penguins traded the 85th overall pick to the Vegas Golden Knights for the 91st and 154th overall picks.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Brady Peddle! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/z9U90Kd21h — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Peddle, 18, completed his first season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks in 2024-25, appearing in 62 games and acquiring 10 points (3G-7A). The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman is an Antigonish, Nova Scotia, native and is committed to Michigan State University in 2026-27.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Travis Hayes! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/SSBexyzMcx — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Hayes, 17, set career highs in games played (65), goals (21), assists (30) and points (51) during his second season with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2024-25. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward is an Ann Arbor, Mich., native and played for Team USA at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Ryan Miller! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/PiYOlqxz7A — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Miller, 18, set career highs in games played (50), goals (16), assists (15) and points (31) during his second full season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2024-25. The 6-foot, 176-pound forward Medicine Hat, Alberta, native and is committed to the University of Denver for the 2026-27 season.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Quinn Beauchesne! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/9Ktcj5wR7s — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Beauchesne, 18, set career highs in games played (49), goals (6), assists (18) and points (24) during his second season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in 2024-2025. The 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman is an Ottawa, Ontario, native and won gold for Team Canada at the 2024-25 World Under-18 Championship and Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Jordan Charron! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/Qu4HIpwL6B — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Charron, 18, split the 2024-25 season between the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (10G-11A) and the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (9G-13A). The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward is an Ayr, Ontario, native and is committed to St. Lawrence University for the 2026-27 season.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Carter Sanderson! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/owchm9jpYT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Sanderson, 17, accumulated 11 points (5G-6A) during his first season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League over 48 games. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward is a Pierre, N.D., native and is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2026-27 season.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kale Dach! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/9FyX5JYJDX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 28, 2025

Dach, 18, set career highs in games played (54), goals (22), assists (65) and points (87) during his last season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the British Columbia Hockey League. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward is a Saskatchewan, Alberta, native and is committed to Penn State University for the 2026-27 season.

