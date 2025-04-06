Pittsburgh Penguins seek first-ever four-game point streak against Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It was the Stanley Cup Final we never got but very much needed. From 2009 through 2017, only three teams won the Cup: the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and LA Kings. Sunday, the Penguins (31-34-12) face the Blackhawks (21-45-10) at the United Center in a matchup of teams in different states of rebuilding.

Now, the matchup is 37-year-old Sidney Crosby and the remnants of the Penguins’ championship core against Connor Bedard and the entirely new (and rebuilding) Blackhawks. None of the Blackhawks’ championship core remains (Teuvo Teravainen was part of the 2015 team before being traded, then returned).

The Penguins are showing some swagger and spark with a pair of rookies in the lineup. Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen have been the Penguins’ catalysts to playing some inspired and fun hockey. The Penguins scored four third-period goals against the Dallas Stars Saturday in a 5-3 win at American Airlines Center.

The Penguins have points in three-straight visits to the United Center (2-0-1). With a point tonight, the Penguins could have their first-ever four-game point streak in Chicago.

The Penguins conclude their 14th and final set of back-to-back games. This season, Pittsburgh is 10-16-1 in back-to-backs (4-10-0 on the first night and 6-6-1 on the second night.

