Pittsburgh Penguins visit patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins made their annual visit to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville on Tuesday.

The entire team visited with patients at bedside, delivered gifts, posed for photos and signed autographs.

“Being here and seeing firsthand what kids are dealing with, and just how strong they are and the fight that they’re going through, we want to help in any way we can,” captain Sidney Crosby said.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson also made an appearance. He has visited the hospital on several occasions during his time in the Steel City.

The visit is part of the team’s overall Hockey Fights Cancer initiative throughout the month of November, the Penguins said.

