Russell Wilson, Ciara visit patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh had two famous guests on Tuesday.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara both stopped in to visit with patients.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS!

“Our patients were overjoyed with happiness to have the opportunity to spend quality time with both of them. We are beyond grateful for their support and generosity in being here to visit our kids and give them moments they will never forget,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group