Russell Wilson, Ciara visit patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Russell Wilson, Ciara visit patients at UPMC Children's Hospital (UPMC)

PITTSBURGH — Patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh had two famous guests on Tuesday.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara both stopped in to visit with patients.

“Our patients were overjoyed with happiness to have the opportunity to spend quality time with both of them. We are beyond grateful for their support and generosity in being here to visit our kids and give them moments they will never forget,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

