Russell Wilson visits UPMC Children’s Hospital ahead of Steelers season opener

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their 2024 season Sunday, but that didn’t stop one of the newly named team captains from stopping at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Russell Wilson visited patients at the hospital, UPMC officials said.

Photos show Wilson posing with children holding signed Terrible Towels.

“Here’s to a black and gold victory, and many more visits from #3,” a post on X said.

