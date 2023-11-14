Pittsburgh Pirates announce 2024 spring training schedule, ticket information

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the schedule and ticketing information for 2024 spring training.

Spring training games will be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida

The Pirates will open 2024 spring training at Fort Myers against the Twins on Feb. 24. They will host the Orioles the next day in Bradenton.

Fans can purchase season tickets, group tickets and three-game flex packs starting on Wednesday.

On Friday, Jan. 19, individual game tickets will go on sale.

Spring training season ticket holders can get discounts on merchandise, concessions and parking. Three-game flex packs can be redeemed at the ticketholder’s convenience.

For more information about purchasing tickets, click here.

