Pittsburgh Pirates announce 2025 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The 2024 MLB season is halfway over and the Pittsburgh Pirates are already looking forward to next year.

The team announced its 2025 regular season schedule, with the first game of the year landing on March 27 in Miami.

It will be the second straight season the Pirates face the Marlins on opening day, as well as the earliest the Bucs have ever started a season.

The home opener will be against the New York Yankees for the first time in team history from April 4-6.

The highlights of next season’s schedule, as provided by the team, are:

April 14-20: Seven-game homestand against the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians

June 3-11: Nine-game homestand against the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins.

June 27-July 3: Six-game, seven-day homestand against the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals

July 4-13: Nine-game. 10-day road trip leading up to the All-Star break against the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

July 18-27: Nine-game, 10-day homestand against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks

Sept. 9-14: Six-game road trip to Baltimore and Washington

Sept. 15-21: Final homestand of the season

Sept. 23-28: Final road trip of the season in Cincinnati and Atlanta.

The entire 2025 schedule can be found here.

