Pittsburgh Pirates to give away Wiz Khalifa bobblehead during this year’s Yinzerpalooza

PITTSBURGH — The final promotional bobblehead to be given out by the Pittsburgh Pirates this season has been revealed.

The Wiz Khalifa collectibles will be given to the first 20,000 fans attending the July 20 game against the Phillies, during the team’s Yinzerpalooza weekend.

The bobblehead, created in collaboration with the Pittsburgh rapper and his company, Taylor Gang, features his tattoos, jewelry and attire. It also has a sound chip that plays “Black and Yellow,” the hit that has become an anthem at Pirates games.

That mystery bobblehead for Yinzerpalooza?



You know what it is. 😏 pic.twitter.com/wCH9807zfH — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 24, 2024

Khalifa has often been seen throwing out the first pitch, wearing Pirates gear and featured in Pirates content, including last year’s City Connect jersey release. He is scheduled to make an appearance during Yinzerpalooza weekend at PNC Park with more details to follow.

Khalifa will be featured in the first-ever “Sudden Little Thrills” music fest in Pittsburgh in September.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group