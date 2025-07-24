Pittsburgh Pirates to honor Dave Parker during weekend of his Hall of Fame induction

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will honor the late Dave Parker this weekend, as the former outfielder is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

During the Pirates’ upcoming series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Parker will be celebrated with a special jersey patch and various displays in PNC Park.

Parker’s Hall of Fame induction will take place in Cooperstown, New York. He’ll be recognized for his standout career, which includes 11 seasons with the Pirates.

Parker died June 28 at the age of 74.

The Pirates will wear the special jersey patch for the remainder of the 2025 season. The patch features a gold silhouette of Parker and the word ‘Cobra,’ his famous nickname.

From Friday to Sunday, PNC Park will have several tributes to Parker, including an on-field painted stencil of the jersey patch design and a fan messaging wall where fans can leave personal messages for Parker and his family.

On Sunday, fans can see a new Dave Parker permanent concrete baseball display on the PNC Park Riverwalk trail. The display will be shown inside the ballpark for one day before it goes to its permanent home.

