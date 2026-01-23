Pittsburgh Pirates update PiratesFest schedule over winter storm concerns

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced updates to the schedule for PiratesFest, now concluding at 5 p.m. on Saturday due to severe winter weather impacts.

The event changes come as several players scheduled to appear are unable to travel to Pittsburgh because of travel restrictions caused by the winter storm.

As a result, the Pirates organization has made adjustments to player appearances and event times, ensuring the safety of fans, players and staff.

Despite the changes, all autograph sessions will still take place as planned, featuring both current Pirates players and alumni. However, some sessions may have different participants than those originally scheduled.

Players affected and unable to attend include Joey Bart, Jhostynxon Garcia, Brandon Lowe, Ryan O’Hearn, Bryan Reynolds and Dennis Santana.

In light of the new schedule, the Pirates will fully refund all donations made for the 2026 autograph sessions. Refunds will be automatically processed in the coming days and fans are advised to retain their tickets to participate in their scheduled autograph session times, which will not be canceled despite the refund of donations.

The decision to conclude PiratesFest earlier was made after consulting with trusted weather services to address the anticipated effects of the storm across western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and West Virginia, the team says.

Fans traveling to the event are encouraged to monitor their weather apps and travel safely.

