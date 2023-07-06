Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Diamond Bernier-McGee, 14, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes and braces.

Police said she is missing from Carrick and may be in the Mt. Oliver or Wilkinsburg areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

