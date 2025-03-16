Pittsburgh Police continue efforts to keep residents safe during busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police had a heightened presence around the city as St. Patrick’s Day festivities packed many streets.

After a porch roof collapsed on a group of University of Pittsburgh students Friday, police were back in the 300 block of Semple Street in South Oakland on Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Large party dispersed by police in Oakland in same area of porch roof collapse

This time, police revoked a permit due to a crowd of around 1,000 students gathering for a party. This was well over the limit permitted.

University of Pittsburgh student, Jeff Anderchak recounted the police arrival.

“They totally broke it up,” said Anderchak. “The whole street was closed and then they came in. Our roof, like you could see it from the roof, and they just kept progressing that way and just totally split the street up.”

There were no citations or arrests made by police at the time.

Some students like Zachary Zeto returned to Semple Street, even after being injured the night prior.

“It kind of just collapsed. We were drinking so I don’t really remember too much,” said Zeto. “I just know it was quite an event and it definitely did not feel too good. So, now I’m handicapped partying today.”

Police were circling the streets, standing on street corners, and walking through crowds.

On the South Side, that was no difference.

“Yes, they need to be down here to protect us,” said Taylor Boczar, who was waiting to get into a bar.

Bozcar’s friend, Jake Poznik, shared the same sentiment, “It seems like they are in groups, like full force and everything else. So, it looks like they’re pretty good.”

The department also introduced a QR code, encouraging people to send in suspicious videos or photos to keep others safe.

Pittsburgh Police QR Code Pittsburgh Police QR Code (Pittsburgh Police/Pittsburgh Police)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group