Pittsburgh Police hold event to connect with public, show off some resources

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers spent Friday afternoon connecting with members of the community.

Officers set up outside police headquarters on Western Avenue to show off some of their specialized units.

Visitors had the chance to fly drones, pet police horses from the mounted unit and sit on motorcycles.

Police Chief Jason Lando said these events are rewarding for officers.

“Our officers are always busy out there every day, answering calls, dealing with emergencies. This afternoon is just a nice opportunity for us to kick back and spend some time with the community,” Lando said.

Lando said he hopes events like this spark interest in the next generation of police officers.

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