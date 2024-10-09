Local

Pittsburgh police looking for 16-year-old boy last seen in Homewood

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Sincere Mack

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.

Special Victim Unit detectives are searching for Sincere Mack, who was last seen in the evening of Oct. 7. He’s also known to frequent the city’s Sheraden area.

Sincere is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows where Sincere is or who sees him should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

