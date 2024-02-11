Pittsburgh police looking for 65-year-old man who wandered away from South Side Slopes home

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing man.

Police say Richard Vavrek, 65, was last seen on Feb. 10.

Vavrek wandered away from his home on Holt Street in the city’s South Side Slopes neighborhood between 2:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Police say Vavrek is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has graying dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Vavrek may be should contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

