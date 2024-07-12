Pittsburgh police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Alice Irankunga was last seen at her house in the 100 block of Hazlett Street, police said.

Alice is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Alice is believed to be staying with extended family at an unknown address in the Hill District. She is known to spend time in the Zone 1 area, specifically Northview Heights, as well as the pool in the Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh.

Anyone who has information on Alice’s whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group