Pittsburgh police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Leah Pridgen, 15, was last seen on Aug. 18 at around 4:30 p.m., police said. She left her house in the 1200 block of Pritchard Street after an argument with her mother.

Pridgen is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black graphic T-shirt.

Police said Pridgen is known the frequent the McKees Rocks area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

