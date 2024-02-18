Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 68-year-old man in need of medical attention

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing man they say is in need of medical attention.

David Wright, 68, was last seen in Shadyside on Saturday at around 11:40 a.m.

Wright was wearing a black coat, white shirt and using a silver walker at that time.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Wright also may have got on the 82 bus earlier on Sunday.

Anyone with information on Wright’s location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

