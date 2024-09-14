Pittsburgh police looking for missing woman, 53, last seen in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing woman.

Officials say Special Victims Unit Detectives are searching for Michelle Walker, 53, who was last seen walking from her home in Homewood towards Brushton Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Walker stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti-strap tank top covered with a black shawl, blue jeans, and black high heels. Her hair was in a bun wrapped in a black scarf, and she wore a nose ring chain connecting to her ear.

Walker may be driving a white Chrysler Pacifica with Pennsylvania plates LCK-9590 and could be in the Murrysville area.

Anyone with information on Walker’s location should contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

