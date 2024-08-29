Pittsburgh police looking for missing woman who did not return home from work

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Layla Dixon, 18, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 28 when she did not return home from work at PNC Park. She was last reported being seen at around 3:30 p.m. in the North Shore area.

Dixon is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black braids.

Police said Dixon was reportedly wearing black pants, a navy-blue PNC polo and brown/black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

