Pittsburgh police officer accused of strangling ex-wife, placed on administrative leave

PITTSBURGH — A warrant is out for the arrest of a Pittsburgh police officer accused of strangling his ex-wife and attacking a man at her house.

Willie Arnold, a Zone 6 officer, allegedly attacked his ex-wife in May. He has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

The victim, who reported the incident Friday, told police she was afraid to file the report but could not live in fear any longer.

Arnold faces a list of charges, including strangulation, terroristic threats and assault.

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police spokesperson sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“Officer Arnold has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

