Pittsburgh police officers will work 12-hour shifts during election week, sources say

Pittsburgh police vehicles

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers will be placed on 12-hour shifts and all pass days will be canceled during Election Day week, according to multiple sources.

Channel 11 has learned that if all is quiet after the election, officers will return to normal shifts.

Some officers who live outside the city are questioning how they’ll be able to vote if they are put on 12-hour shifts.

11 Investigates is working to learn more about this staffing change.

