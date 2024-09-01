Pittsburgh police release new photos as search for missing teen girl continues

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are continuing to search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Detectives first began looking for Tabitha Clark at the start of August.

On Sunday, police released new photos of the girl — one showing her wearing glass and another where she appears to be on public transit.

Clark was reportedly last seen as recently as mid-August in the Hill District.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She’s known to spend time on the North Side, Downtown, or McKees Rocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

