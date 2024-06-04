Pittsburgh police searching for missing, at-risk woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing, at-risk woman.

Catherine Buchert, 35, was last heard from at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Buchert is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said she drives a black Acura with Pennsylvania plate LHH-1512 and is known to spend time in Bethel Park and Finleyville.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

