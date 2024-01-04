Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman.

Amy Shanholtz, 43, was last seen in downtown Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve.

At the time, she was wearing a red hat, a black jacket and pants and black boots.

Shanhotlz has not been answering any calls or texts and hasn’t been active on social media, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

