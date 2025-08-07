Local

Pittsburgh Police share new video of missing 77-year-old man last seen over 2 weeks ago

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh police have shared new video of a missing 77-year-old man who disappeared after leaving his senior living apartment.

Pastor Rodriguez-Rivera, Jr., is seen in the video walking from Herron Avenue onto Melwood Avenue in Polish Hill around 8:45 a.m. on July 21.

His niece told Channel 11 last month that her uncle is in the beginning stages of dementia and has other health issues.

Rodriguez-Rivera is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He has white/grey hair and brown eyes.

Police say he speaks both English and Spanish, but prefers Spanish.

If you see Rodriguez-Rivera Jr., you’re asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

