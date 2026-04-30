Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s future owner announces newspaper’s leadership team

PITTSBURGH — The nonprofit media group set to acquire the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week has announced who will lead the 240-year-old newspaper.

The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism will acquire the Post-Gazette on May 4, a day after it would’ve published its final edition, according to current owner Block Communications Inc.

On Thursday, Venetoulis revealed that Tracey DeAngelo will serve as president of the Post-Gazette, while Stan Wischnowski will be the executive editor.

DeAngelo has been with the Post-Gazette for nearly 30 years, most recently as the president. Wischnowski has 25 years of experience in senior newsroom leadership roles at the Post-Gazette and Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We are extraordinarily lucky to have Tracey and Stan lead the operation as we build a new Post-Gazette to serve communities in western Pennsylvania,” Venetoulis Institute CEO Bob Cohn said. “They bring invaluable experience running great newspapers along with a deep love for and knowledge of Pittsburgh and its people. With their leadership, we will ensure that trusted, independent journalism remains vibrant across the region.”

Venetoulis Institute also announced these additions: Rob Weber, vice president of operations; Rob Anders, vice president of advertising, and Florence Shaulis, senior director of product and print revenue optimization.

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The institute, which founded and operates the Baltimore Banner, announced its agreement to acquire the Post-Gazette from Block Communications Inc. on April 14.

Under the agreement, the Post-Gazette’s newsroom and local business leadership will be based in Pittsburgh, while Venetoulis teams handle technology and business operations.

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