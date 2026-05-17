Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival returns for second year

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival returns for its second year this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The event features an expanded lineup of competitions, a larger expo and increased opportunities for athletes.

This year’s festival includes the Pittsburgh Pro, which offers $416,000 in prize money and the NPC Worldwide Pittsburgh Natural Pro Qualifier.

The festival’s dynamic expo includes more than 100 vendors. Attendees can also watch competitions ranging from Strongman and Powerlifting to Martial Arts and Armwrestling. Tickets are available for $30 per day or $50 for both days at pittspowerfit.com.

The Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival is promoted by Jim and Tyler Manion. Jim Manion, an event promoter, expressed enthusiasm for the festival’s return.

“We are excited to return after last year’s successful debut, which brought bodybuilding, strength sports and a fitness expo together under one roof in Pittsburgh for the first time,” Manion said.

Event promoter Manion outlined the ongoing vision for the festival. “Our goal is to grow the festival each year by adding more events, more exhibitors and more entertainment value for fans,” Manion said.

Expo hours for the event are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

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