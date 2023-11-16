Pittsburgh Public Safety preparing for large crowds at Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety is preparing for the 62nd annual Highmark Light Up Night this weekend.

Large crowds are expected to attend the event in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“We are excited to welcome Pittsburgh residents and guests to our Downtown as we all take part in one of the City’s most festive and joyful events of the holiday season,” Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.

Pittsburgh police will work with partnering agencies to provide uniformed and plainclothes officers throughout the event space.

Temporary light towers will also be used in high-traffic areas.

Pittsburgh EMS will provide extra medic units in case of emergencies.

“We remind everyone as they come Downtown to please be mindful of road restrictions and the high volume of pedestrians who will be out. We want everyone to have a wonderful evening and encourage them to enjoy the night in a responsible manner,” Schmidt said.

