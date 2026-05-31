Pittsburgh Public Schools accepted into fellowship for news literacy education

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has earned a grant to teach news literacy.

PPS was accepted for a prestigious fellowship with the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that helps educators teach students how to identify credible information, and was awarded $30,000.

District officials say this three-year fellowship provides customized support to integrate news literacy education districtwide, ensuring all students learn to think critically about news and information.

“In an era of AI deepfakes and personalized algorithms, news literacy isn’t optional. It’s essential that students learn how to find credible information,” said Ebonee Otoo, senior vice president of social impact at the News Literacy Project. “These school districts are preparing students for today’s information environment and setting an example for the country to follow.”

PPS is the fourth district in Pennsylvania to be accepted into the fellowship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group