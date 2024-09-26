Pittsburgh Public Schools have students register to vote, parents claim district is pushing agenda

PITTSBURGH — A local mom is outraged after her daughter was registered to vote while in school.

The mom, who goes by the user name Kay Montana on TikTok, claims her 17-year-old was pulled out of class and encouraged to register as a Democrat. Montana identifies as a Trump supporter.

“Not only was she told how to register, she was told who she should vote for,” she said in the video which now has more than 200,000 views.

Montana also claims the staff member at PPS spoke negatively about former President Trump.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Public Schools for comment. The district confirmed the student and others were pulled out of class to talk about voter registration but “The staff member, who also serves as a Minority Inspector of Elections, affirms that no political opinions were shared, nor was there any attempt to influence the student’s party affiliation. There is no evidence to support the parent’s allegations.”

“I think the district never should’ve put themselves in this position in the first place,” Allegheny County Republic Party Chair Sam DeMarco said. “Allow students who are interested in politics, who want to become politically active, to do so of their own volition.”

Since her daughter is still 17, the poster claims her parental rights were violated. DeMarco agrees.

We talked to one man who sees both sides.

“If the schools are trying to get students to register to vote, that’s good. But, if they are trying persuade them with what party to go with, that’s not good,” Rob Clark of Pittsburgh said.

We did reach out to the poster but have not heard back.

You can read the entire PPS statement here:

