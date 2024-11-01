Pittsburgh Public Schools operating on a half-day schedule due to Harris, Trump rallies on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is operating on a half-day schedule on the eve of Election Day.

The district announced the change on Friday afternoon, citing anticipated large crowds and road closures for events in the city.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are hosting rallies in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh police advised PPS that the afternoon commute may be “significantly impacted” and the district made the decision to ensure a “smooth and safe transition home.”

The announcement came just minutes after Allegheny County announced that non-essential city and county employees will be dismissed from work at noon.

PPS schools are closed on Election Day.

