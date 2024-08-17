Local

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to install high-tech ticket vending machines

Bus PRT introduced changes to the bus schedule.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is getting new, high-tech vending machines.

The public transit agency is working with Flowbird to install 80 ticket vending machines at transit stations across the region.

The machines are designed to streamline the fare payment process. They can accept contactless payments and access and reload rider accounts. They’ll have multiple languages programmed and accessibility features.

The hope is that the machines will help reduce lines.

The vending machines will be operational in 2025.

