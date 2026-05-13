Pittsburgh Regional Transit moves 485K riders, generates $1.2M in revenue during 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit moved 485,000 riders and generated more than $1.2 million in new revenue during the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23-25, officials say.

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The three-day ride total represented a 51% increase compared to the average ridership for two typical weekdays and one Saturday in March.

“PRT helped make the draft accessible to everyone,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “This was a moment for Pittsburgh to shine, and transit made it possible for hundreds of thousands of people to be part of it while also delivering real economic value for our region.”

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PRT’s four special Football Flyer routes alone carried nearly 60,000 riders, providing direct connections from park-and-ride locations across Allegheny County to the heart of the draft.

Light rail operated every 15 minutes during the event, with increased frequency to every 7 1/2 minutes in Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore.

Both light rail and the Monongahela Incline were fare-free through a partnership with Sheetz.

Local bus routes operated on Saturday schedules, ensuring continued service for riders across the county even as the city hosted the global event.

Meanwhile, the more than $1.2 million in new revenue for PRT included approximately $494,000 from advertising sales.

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Key regional partners also made major investments, with VisitPITTSBURGH contributing $350,000 to support expanded bus service. Sheetz, the Pittsburgh Organizing Committee and The Pittsburgh Foundation funded fare-free access across crucial parts of the system.

“This was Pittsburgh at its best: public agencies, private partners and community leaders coming together to deliver something big,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “Transit was at the center of that success. We connected people to opportunity and showed what this region can do when we invest in a system that works.”

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Beyond the direct financial impact, the NFL Draft also served as a powerful showcase for the reach and visibility of public transit. PRT vehicles, stations and facilities connected brands with hundreds of thousands of riders and visitors.

“The level of exposure and energy we saw during the Draft was incredible,” PRT Advertising Director Terri Landis said. “It showed that transit isn’t just about getting from point A to point B — it’s a dynamic part of the region’s economic and cultural life.”

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